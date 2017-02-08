Love her or hate her, there’s no denying that ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ finalist Kim Woodburn was the talking point of this year’s series (and even outside the house, she’s still making headlines, tearing into Phillip Schofield on ‘This Morning’).
Following her resurgence on ‘CBB’, it has now been suggested that Kim could be the focus of her own talk show, which could launch her as the new Jeremy Kyle.
An insider told The Sun: “Bosses are really excited by the prospect of signing Kim up for something long-term. She would be the perfect host of her own chat show as she’s not afraid to say exactly what she thinks.
“Kim reckons her TV days are over but she’s had multiple offers following her appearance on ‘CBB’. A number of channels are interested and she’s having talks this week.”
Kim shot to fame as the co-host of Channel 4’s ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ in the 2000s, and admitted while she was still in the ‘CBB’ house that she hoped her stint would lead to more TV work, joking that she’d turn to phone sex lines if it didn’t.
While still taking part in ‘CBB’, it was reported that she’d had a “crazy” falling out with her former co-presenter Aggie MacKenzie, while it was more recently claimed that a row with former ‘Celebrity Juice’ panellist Rufus Hound was the catalyst for him leaving the show.
Kim eventually finished in third place in the ‘All Stars And New Stars’ final, the highest position of a ‘New Star’, behind runners-up Jedward and new winner Coleen Nolan.