Krispy Kreme has launched doughnut-flavoured lipglosses, and they’re so Instagram-worthy they’re proving to be difficult to track down.
The American food company has launched a line of super cute glosses that are said to taste just like a real doughnut.
Flavours include Strawberry Iced, Original Glazed, Strawberry Sprinkles and Glazed Chocolate Cake.
Coming in various cute coloured doughnut-shaped cases, they’re sure to an Instagram hit.
They’re only currently gracing American shores on Claire’s website for $4.99 (£4).
But don’t fear, you can track them down on eBay.
Priced at £5, you can get your hands on the Strawberry Sprinkles flavour. and you can even buy a box of 6 for $20 (£16) - with international shipping available.