    16/06/2017 12:07 BST

    These Krispy Kreme Lipglosses Taste Just Like Doughnuts

    Mmm...doughnuts 🍩 🤤

    Krispy Kreme has launched doughnut-flavoured lipglosses, and they’re so Instagram-worthy they’re proving to be difficult to track down. 

    The American food company has launched a line of super cute glosses that are said to taste just like a real doughnut. 

    Flavours include Strawberry Iced, Original Glazed, Strawberry Sprinkles and Glazed Chocolate Cake. 

     

    Krispy Kreme / Claires

    Coming in various cute coloured doughnut-shaped cases, they’re sure to an Instagram hit.  

    They’re only currently gracing American shores on Claire’s website for $4.99 (£4). 

    But don’t fear, you can track them down on eBay

    Priced at £5, you can get your hands on the Strawberry Sprinkles flavour. and you can even buy a box of 6 for $20 (£16) - with international shipping available.

