Kylie Jenner’s latest ‘Birthday Collection’ dropped online on Tuesday 1 August with great success - but fans are urging her to consider dropping the prices.

Featuring multiple lip kits, bags and brushes, the collection is priced from £11 ($14) to £133 ($175).

The reality TV star, who’s launched so many beauty collections that we’ve now lost count, took to Instagram to remind her fans of the launch time.