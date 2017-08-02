Kylie Jenner’s latest ‘Birthday Collection’ dropped online on Tuesday 1 August with great success - but fans are urging her to consider dropping the prices.
Featuring multiple lip kits, bags and brushes, the collection is priced from £11 ($14) to £133 ($175).
The reality TV star, who’s launched so many beauty collections that we’ve now lost count, took to Instagram to remind her fans of the launch time.
With so many of the products selling out in a matter of hours, Jenner announced there would be a restock coming soon.
“Today was unreal! Stay tuned for a ‘Birthday Collection’ restock details on the ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ Instagram,” she wrote.
The brand detailed their full price list on social media for fans to see:
However, fans have taken to Twitter urging Jenner to reconsider her price tags - especially the ‘Limited Edition Birthday Vial’ for £45 ($60).