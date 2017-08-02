All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    02/08/2017 11:30 BST

    Kylie Jenner's Birthday Collection Proves To Be Very Popular But Fans Are Urging Her To Drop The Prices

    'These prices are crazy.'

    Kylie Jenner’s latest ‘Birthday Collection’ dropped online on Tuesday 1 August with great success - but fans are urging her to consider dropping the prices. 

    Featuring multiple lip kits, bags and brushes, the collection is priced from £11 ($14) to £133 ($175). 

    The reality TV star, who’s launched so many beauty collections that we’ve now lost count, took to Instagram to remind her fans of the launch time. 

    A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

    With so many of the products selling out in a matter of hours, Jenner announced there would be a restock coming soon. 

    “Today was unreal! Stay tuned for a ‘Birthday Collection’ restock details on the ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ Instagram,” she wrote. 

    A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

    The brand detailed their full price list on social media for fans to see:

    However, fans have taken to Twitter urging Jenner to reconsider her price tags - especially the ‘Limited Edition Birthday Vial’ for £45 ($60). 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleBeautyMakeupKylie Jenner

    Conversations