    ENTERTAINMENT
    24/01/2017 13:30 GMT | Updated 24/01/2017 14:12 GMT

    Oscar Nominations 2017: 'La La Land' Matches Record With 14 Nods, Dev Patel, Andrew Garfield Lead British Hopefuls

    Is it going to be a record-breaking year?

    The Oscar nominations are in... and it’s looking very good for ‘La La Land’, the poignant but uplifting musical phenomenon that has already bagged a Golden Globe and today earned a stunning 14 Academy Award nominations.

    This ties for the highest number of nominations ever received by one film (with ‘All About Eve’ in 1950 and ‘Titanic’ in 1997). 

    It’ll have to win at least 12 of those 14 statuettes to go into the record books on Oscar night, beating the 11 won by ‘Return of the King’ in 2003, ‘Titanic’ in 1997 and ‘Ben-Hur’ in 1959.

    ‘Over-rated’ actress Meryl Streep has received her 20th Oscar nomination for her title role of ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’. She has previously won three times. 

    Dev Patel has received his first Oscar nomination for his role in the film ‘Lion’ - his co-star Nicole Kidman has also been recognised for her part of his mother in the true story of Saroo

    The British ‘Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’ star has received a nod in the Best Supporting Actor category ahead of this year’s Academy Awards.

    Another British name in contention is ‘Spiderman’ star Andrew Garfield, nominated in the Best Actor category for ‘Hacksaw Ridge’, for which director Mel Gibson has been nominated. 

    Summit
    'La La Land' has matched the records for highest number of nominations ever received by one film, with 14 nods

    Ryan Gosling has earned a Best Actor nod, where he’ll be competing with Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Andrew Garfield, Viggo Mortensen ‘Captain Fantastic’) and Denzel Washington (’Fences’).

    Emma Stone is in the shortlist for Best Leading Actress, where she’ll be competing against Natalie Portman (’Jackie’), Ruth Negga (’Loving’), Isabelle Huppert (’Elle’) and Meryl Streep (’Florence Foster Jenkins’). 

    The Academy Awards — hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the first time — will air live on ABC on Sunday 26 February. 

    FULL NOMINATIONS LIST HERE:

    Best Picture

    Arrival
    Fences
    Hacksaw Ridge
    Hell or High Water
    Hidden Figures
    La La Land
    Lion
    Manchester By the Sea
    Moonlight

    Best Achievement in Directing

    Arrival
    Hacksaw Ridge
    La La Land
    Manchester by the Sea
    Moonlight

    Lead Actress

    Isabelle Huppert, Elle
    Ruth Negga, Loving
    Natalie Portman, Jackie
    Emma Stone, La La Land
    Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

    Lead Actor

    Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
    Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
    Ryan Gosling, La La Land
    Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
    Denzel Washington, Fences

    Supporting Actress

    Viola Davis, Fences
    Naomie Harris, Moonlight
    Nicole Kidman, Lion
    Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
    Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

    Supporting Actor

    Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
    Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
    Dev Patel, Lion
    Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
    Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

    Original Screenplay

    Hell or High Water
    La La Land
    The Lobster
    Manchester by the Sea
    20th Century Women

    Adapted Screenplay

    Arrival
    Fences
    Hidden Figures
    Lion
    Moonlight

    Animated Feature

    Kubo and the Two Strings
    Moana
    My Life as a Zucchini
    The Red Turtle
    Zootopia

    Cinematography

    Arrival
    La La Land
    Lion
    Moonlight
    Silence

    Documentary Feature

    Fire at Sea
    I Am Not Your Negro
    Life, Animated
    O.J.: Made in America
    13th

    Documentary Short

    Extremis
    4.1 Miles
    Joe’s Violin
    Watani: My Homeland
    The White Helmets

    Foreign Language Film

    Land of Mine
    A Man Called Ove
    The Salesman
    Tanna
    Toni Erdmann

    Live Action Short Film

    Ennemis Interieurs
    La Femme et le TGV
    Silent Nights
    Sing
    Timecode

    Sound Editing

    Arrival
    Deepwater Horizon
    Hacksaw Ridge
    La La Land
    Sully

    Original Score

    Jackie
    La La Land
    Lion
    Moonlight
    Passengers

    Conversations