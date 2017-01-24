The Oscar nominations are in... and it’s looking very good for ‘La La Land’, the poignant but uplifting musical phenomenon that has already bagged a Golden Globe and today earned a stunning 14 Academy Award nominations.
This ties for the highest number of nominations ever received by one film (with ‘All About Eve’ in 1950 and ‘Titanic’ in 1997).
It’ll have to win at least 12 of those 14 statuettes to go into the record books on Oscar night, beating the 11 won by ‘Return of the King’ in 2003, ‘Titanic’ in 1997 and ‘Ben-Hur’ in 1959.
‘Over-rated’ actress Meryl Streep has received her 20th Oscar nomination for her title role of ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’. She has previously won three times.
Dev Patel has received his first Oscar nomination for his role in the film ‘Lion’ - his co-star Nicole Kidman has also been recognised for her part of his mother in the true story of Saroo
The British ‘Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’ star has received a nod in the Best Supporting Actor category ahead of this year’s Academy Awards.
Another British name in contention is ‘Spiderman’ star Andrew Garfield, nominated in the Best Actor category for ‘Hacksaw Ridge’, for which director Mel Gibson has been nominated.
Ryan Gosling has earned a Best Actor nod, where he’ll be competing with Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Andrew Garfield, Viggo Mortensen ‘Captain Fantastic’) and Denzel Washington (’Fences’).
Emma Stone is in the shortlist for Best Leading Actress, where she’ll be competing against Natalie Portman (’Jackie’), Ruth Negga (’Loving’), Isabelle Huppert (’Elle’) and Meryl Streep (’Florence Foster Jenkins’).
The Academy Awards — hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the first time — will air live on ABC on Sunday 26 February.
FULL NOMINATIONS LIST HERE:
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Best Achievement in Directing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Lead Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Lead Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Supporting Actor
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Dev Patel, Lion
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Documentary Short
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Live Action Short Film
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Original Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers