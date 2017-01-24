The Oscar nominations are in... and it’s looking very good for ‘La La Land’, the poignant but uplifting musical phenomenon that has already bagged a Golden Globe and today earned a stunning 14 Academy Award nominations.

This ties for the highest number of nominations ever received by one film (with ‘All About Eve’ in 1950 and ‘Titanic’ in 1997).

It’ll have to win at least 12 of those 14 statuettes to go into the record books on Oscar night, beating the 11 won by ‘Return of the King’ in 2003, ‘Titanic’ in 1997 and ‘Ben-Hur’ in 1959.

‘Over-rated’ actress Meryl Streep has received her 20th Oscar nomination for her title role of ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’. She has previously won three times.

Dev Patel has received his first Oscar nomination for his role in the film ‘Lion’ - his co-star Nicole Kidman has also been recognised for her part of his mother in the true story of Saroo

The British ‘Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’ star has received a nod in the Best Supporting Actor category ahead of this year’s Academy Awards.

Another British name in contention is ‘Spiderman’ star Andrew Garfield, nominated in the Best Actor category for ‘Hacksaw Ridge’, for which director Mel Gibson has been nominated.