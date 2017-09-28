Labour’s Emma Dent Coad has launched a fresh attack on the Royal Family, slamming the government for finding millions to restore Buckingham Palace while “abandoning” survivors of Grenfell Tower.

The Kensington MP, who was criticised for describing herself as the Royals’ “worst nightmare” and making fun of Prince Harry’s military career, released a statement on Thursday afternoon asking people to focus on “the real issues”.

She said: “The government has recently found £.3bn to restore Buckingham Palace, a palace with 52 Royal and guest bedrooms and 188 staff bedrooms. It is lived in by just three members of the Royal Family.

“Meanwhile, a short walk away, survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire have been abandoned in pokey hotel rooms for 15 weeks because there are no homes available for them.”

Dent Coad said one heavily pregnant woman had nowhere to go after the birth of her baby apart from her tiny temporary accommodation, which had no room for a cot and another disabled survivor was moved six times, forgotten by her carers and “left laying in her own excrement”.