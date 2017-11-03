Labour MP Jim McMahon Just Destroyed The Tories For Trying To Block Debate On Youth Votes

Labour MP Jim McMahon has criticised Tory members in the Commons for trying to block a debate on extending voting rights to 16 and 17-year-olds.

He accused government MPs of filibustering during a previous session on mental health - tabled by fellow Labour member Steve Reed, in a bid to cut discussion time for the second reading of a bill which would see under 18s allowed to participate in elections.

There were cries of “Shame!” from the Labour benches as the Oldham MP said members on the opposite side “were keen to talk at great length in support of that bill, no doubt to reduce the amount of time available”.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party claimed the Conservatives had deployed delaying tactics because they were not confident of winning a vote which would see the youth votes bill progress to its next stage.

McMahon said: “This is a weak government - a government that can’t even control its own members.

“I pay tribute to their members who have listened to the debate from our young people, who want a voice in our democracy.

“But shame on the members for not pushing that in their own party, at a time when the prime minister is the weakest we have seen a prime minister in generations.”