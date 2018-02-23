PA Archive/PA Images

Labour’s general secretary Iain McNicol has resigned after nearly seven years in the post. The former union boss will “pursue new projects on behalf of the party and wider Labour movement”, he said in a statement released late on Friday. HuffPost UK has been told that Unite’s Jennie Formby is being tipped by insiders as the favourite to succeed him in the job. Another contender could be Unite’s Andrew Murray, a long-time ally of Jeremy Corbyn who took charge of the 2017 election campaign. It is understood that former elections supremo Patrick Heneghan, who quit last year, has categorically ruled himself out of the running. The officers of the party will meet to decide the process for the election of a successor in coming weeks. A spokesman said that McNicol would work with NEC officers to deliver “a smooth and proper transition ensuring that the Labour Party remains on an election footing”. McNicol was appointed in 2011 under Ed Miliband’s leadership and is the second longest serving general secretary after Larry Whitty. Heavily criticised by some Corbyn supporters, he made a robust speech at the 2016 party conference when he issued a series of warnings not to pick on his staff, on previous Labour governments or on the PLP. His departure means that there are now few pre-Corbyn era senior staffers left working at the party’s HQ.

LEON NEAL via Getty Images Jennie Formby jokes with Jeremy Corbyn at the 2015 Labour conference.

Formby is a former political director at Unite the union but moved to a less high profile job as South East director two years ago. McNicol, a former GMB union official, has long been criticised by Jeremy Corbyn supporters after the party took legal action to counter moves to widen the franchise for the leadership election in 2016. A court case was brought against him when the NEC decided to bar new party members from voting in Corbyn’s second leadership ballot. The claimants won their case in the High Court, but the decision was overturned after a successful appeal overseen by McNicol. His critics also blame him for the ‘purge’ of left-wing activists, although it was the party’s ruling NEC disputes panel that leads on disciplinary action, and on the suspension of local parties where irregularities are alleged to have taken place. McNicol received a torrent of online abuse from some Corbyn supporters during the second leadership contest, despite his repeated insistence that he was strictly neutral.

.@johnmcdonnellMP John, just to clarify you say 'party officials'. Decisions are made by elected NEC members, and not party staff. — Iain McNicol (@IainMcNicol) August 25, 2016

But relations between him and John McDonnell reached a new low after the Shadow Chancellor suggested ‘party staff’ had tried to rig the leadership race by purging Corbyn supporters on spurious grounds. Prior to the 2017 general election, McNicol was seen by ‘centrists’ as one of their key supporters at Labour HQ. When the party did better than expected, he was swiftly targeted by critics. But allies of Corbyn have long wanted to remove him and others they see as not fully signed up to the new leadership’s direction. One source claimed that Jeremy Corbyn said: “I would like to personally thank Iain McNicol for his long and dedicated service to the Labour Party as General Secretary. “He has run our party’s organisation at a time of great change, including a near tripling of the membership, two general elections and the EU referendum. “Iain has served the Labour Party and trade union movement in a wide range of roles throughout his career and is a credit to our movement. I am confident Iain will continue to play a major role in politics and our party, and will support our team inside and outside Parliament with his experience and skills.” McNicol said in a statement: “It’s been an absolute honour and a privilege to serve as General Secretary of the Labour Party. I have now decided to move on to pursue new challenges in the service of the Labour Party and wider labour movement. “I would like to thank our fantastic staff across the country for their brilliant work and support. A team who continuously go above and beyond to deliver for Labour. It has been a tumultuous seven years including; two general elections, a huge increase in our membership, Scottish and EU referendums. “It is a hugely exciting time for the Labour Party after we achieved the biggest increase in our vote since 1945 at last year’s general election. I will continue to support Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership and will work closely with him and our whole parliamentary team to take Labour to victory at the next general election.” Tributes to McNicol were paid on Twitter.

Huge thanks to @IainMcNicol for everything you have done for our Party and our movement. Wishing you all the best for the future. https://t.co/wRC8MUYIrR — Hilary Benn (@hilarybennmp) February 23, 2018

The Labour Party and trade union movement owe a huge thanks to @IainMcNicol for his long, and dedicated, service. I, and all of @scottishlabour, wish him all the best for the future. — Richard Leonard (@LabourRichard) February 23, 2018

.@IainMcNicol has done a smashing job for our party and our politics, and has had to put up with a lot of flack for doing so. We owe him a huge debt of gratitude. https://t.co/gN8dUX1FXm — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) February 23, 2018

But his critics welcomed the departure too.

The resignation of Iain McNicol should be a chance for us to pick apart and rebuild Labour's democratic processes. Who really runs the party machine?



And the next obvious question: why can't the General Secretary - a clearly political role - be elected, rather than appointed? — Michael Chessum (@michael_chessum) February 23, 2018