Labour: Plan For 50,000 More Free School Meals Under Universal Credit Will Cause Confusion

Government plans to revise the number of children eligible for free school meals after Universal Credit is rolled out do not go far enough and will lead to confusion for parents, Labour MPs say.

The Department for Education says about 50,000 more youngsters could benefit after eligibility becomes means-tested following the implementation of the controversial new benefits system.

A public consultation into plans to revise entitlement criteria is now underway, but shadow education secretary Angela Rayner says it will only cause confusion as Universal Credit - which replaces the six main benefits - is rolled out in stages.

“Frankly, it is astounding that the government have managed to get this far into the Universal Credit system before starting this consultation, on issues that will impact over a million children and their families,” she told HuffPost UK.

“As the government lumbers between plans it will create confusion for parents in areas that currently have Universal Credit, and baffling inconsistencies between those with and without it, before uprooting it all again in only six months’ time.