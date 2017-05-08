Labour has pledged to scrap hospital car parking charges by increasing taxes on private healthcare if the party gets into government.

Announcing the plans, leader Jeremy Corbyn said patients, visitors and staff at hospitals across England should not have to pay because ‘Labour created the NHS to be free at the point of use’.

The move has been praised by children’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent, who said just half of English hospitals currently offer free parking for young cancer patients and their families - who face an average additional £600 a month extra in living expenses while their child is receiving treatment.

Clare Laxton, assistant director of policy and influencing, added: “Abolishing hospital car parking charges once and for all could ease some of the huge financial burden families face.

“CLIC Sargent look forward to working with all political parties and the new government to work towards ending unfair hospital parking charges and to improve the financial support available for children and young people with cancer.”

Corbyn slammed hospital parking charges as ‘a tax on serious illness’