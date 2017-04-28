Labour has selected a Sikh woman to fight a key marginal seat in the general election.

Preet Kaura Gill, a local councillor, will stand in Birmingham Edgbaston and will become the first Sikh woman in Parliament if she manages to fend off competition from the Tories.

Gill, currently a cabinet member on Sandwell Council, hopes to replace outgoing MP and Brexit supporter Gisela Stuart - whose seat has been continuously represented by women from both main parties since 1953.

She is a member of the Jo Cox Women In Leadership training programme, set up by Labour in honour of the Batley and Spen MP who was murdered last year, and reaction to her selection has so far been positive.