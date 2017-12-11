A selection of baby milk formula products have been recalled over fears of salmonella contamination. French manufacturer Lactalis issued a global recall of products sold under the brand names Mulumel, Picot and Celi. Company spokesman Michel Nalet told Agence France-Presse (AFP) “nearly 7,000 tonnes” of production “may have been contaminated” following reports that health authorities in France said 26 infants in the country have become sick since early December due to the products.

YinYang via Getty Images

The recall affects products exported to countries including Britain, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sudan. A list of all products recalled has been shared online and parents are expected to stop using the products immediately. According to AFP, the company is unable to say currently how much of the products remain on the market, has been consumed or are in stock.

DAMIEN MEYER via Getty Images The company believes the salmonella outbreak can be traced to an evaporation tower - used to dry out the milk - at a factory in the town of Craon in northwest France (pictured).

All products made by the brand since February have been recalled. Salmonella can cause food poisoning and symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting. According to the NHS, on average, it takes from 12 to 72 hours for the symptoms to develop after swallowing an infectious dose of salmonella. Symptoms usually last for four to seven days and most people recover without treatment. The victims in France have recovered and, asked if any cases had been reported abroad, Lactalis spokesman Nalet said: “Not as far as I am aware.” HuffPost UK has contacted Lactalis for further comment, including details of what to do if you have one of their products. We will update this piece upon their response.