Sometimes during awards season, it’s what happens away from the stage that really makes us smile.

So while John Travolta and Lady Gaga both made memorable appearances at the Grammys over the weekend (for very different reasons), what we really want to talk about is the two of them cutting a rug at an after-party.

The ‘Grease’ actor was snapped at Interscope’s Grammys After-Party following this year’s ceremony, where he partied on down with one of the jewels in the label’s crown, Lady Gaga herself.