Lady Gaga Hospitalised After Cancelling Gig Due To ‘Severe Physical Pain’

Lady Gaga has been forced to cancel a gig after being hospitalised with “severe physical pain”. The singer was due to appear at the Rock In Rio concert in Brazil today (Friday 15 September) but told fans she had to pull out just days after revealing she suffers from fibromyalgia.

Walter McBride via Getty Images Lady Gaga

A statement posted on Instagram, reads: “Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform. “As a result, she sadly must withdraw from this Friday’s Rock In Rio performance.” The ‘Bad Romance’ singer later shared a picture her arm with a drip attached, telling fans she was “devastated” to have let them down.

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

“Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough to come to Rock In Rio,” she wrote. “I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. I’m so sorry, and I love you so much.” The singer also posted another snap of a close-up of her Rio tattoo on the back of her neck. She told fans: “I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain. But am in good hands w/ the very best doctors. Please don’t forget my love for you. “Remember years ago when I tattooed Rio on my neck, the tattoo was written by children in the favelas. Rio. You hold a special place in my heart I love you.”

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Earlier this week, Gaga revealed she suffered from fibromyalgia, a long-term condition that causes chronic pain all over the body. The singer made the announcement on Twitter where she also said the illness features in her latest documentary. “I wish to help raise awareness and connect people who have it. We can all share what helps/hurts,” she tweeted.

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017

The singer first spoke about living with chronic pain in 2013, but this is the first time she’s revealed the cause.