Lady Gaga has expressed her excitement after signing a two-year residency in Las Vegas.
Currently touring the world in support of her latest album, ‘Joanne’, Gaga will begin her residency at MGM’s Park Theatre in Las Vegas at the tail-end of next year.
She has signed up to perform 74 shows over the next two years, describing the deal as a “dream come true”.
Announcing the news on her Twitter page, Gaga wrote: “The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!!
“It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!!”
She later said in a statement: “It’s the land of Elvis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elton John, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli.
“I am humbled to be a part of a historical line-up of performers, and to have the honour of creating a new show unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before.”
The news comes at the end of what has been a mixed year for Lady Gaga, who performed a much-celebrated half-time show at this year’s Super Bowl, as well as a headlining slot at Coachella, which was immediately followed by the release of the one-off single, ‘The Cure’, which reached the top 20 here in the UK.
However, the year wasn’t without its tribulations, as she was forced to postpone several dates of her ‘Joanne’ world tour, due to her debilitating battle with fibromyalgia.
While Gaga will be the new girl in town when she sets up in Las Vegas next year, a number of her contemporaries’ residencies have come or will be coming to an end in 2017, including Britney Spears and Mariah Carey.
Gaga is expected to release new material in 2018, after her producer DJ White Shadow dropped a hint on his Instagram page that an album reminiscent of 2013’s ‘ARTPOP’ was in the works.