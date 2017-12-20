Lady Gaga has expressed her excitement after signing a two-year residency in Las Vegas. Currently touring the world in support of her latest album, ‘Joanne’, Gaga will begin her residency at MGM’s Park Theatre in Las Vegas at the tail-end of next year. She has signed up to perform 74 shows over the next two years, describing the deal as a “dream come true”.

Scott Legato via Getty Images Where does she think she's going? Vegas, evidently.

Announcing the news on her Twitter page, Gaga wrote: “The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!! “It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!!” She later said in a statement: “It’s the land of Elvis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elton John, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli. “I am humbled to be a part of a historical line-up of performers, and to have the honour of creating a new show unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before.”

