Lady Gaga promised surprises during her headline Coachella set, and Mother Monster has delivered.
The singer dropped a surprise new single during epic performance at the US festival on Saturday (15 April) night.
Entitled ‘The Cure’, the track stands apart from her last album ‘Joanne’, which was only released last October.
She told the crowd: “I’ve been so excited for this next part of the show because I’ve been trying to keep it a secret for so long. I’ve been in the studio and I’d like to debut a brand new song, ‘The Cure.’”
She added: “I love you guys so much. I have been through so much in my life and I’ve seen so much. And you cure me every time with your love.”
Gaga worked on the song with her ‘ARTPOP’ collaborator DJ White Shadow, but is a departure from the sound of her last few albums.
Fans have already claimed ‘The Cure’ harks back to ‘The Fame’ era of her career, with its summery vibes.
Gaga’s Coachella set also saw her perform a string of her classic hits, including ‘Bad Romance’, ‘Poker Face’ and ‘The Edge Of Glory’, as well as a dance remix of last single ‘Million Reasons’.
However, she also delighted fans with unreleased favourites, such as ‘The Fame Monster’ album tracks ‘Teeth’ and ‘Speechless’, and ‘Scheibe’ from 2011’s ‘Born This Way’ and ARTPOP’s ‘Venus’.
Gaga’s last album - her fifth - became her least commercially successful to date after its release last year, and spawned singles ‘Perfect Illusion’ and ‘Million Reasons’.
She is set to embark on a world tour in support of the album later this year.