The singer dropped a surprise new single during epic performance at the US festival on Saturday (15 April) night.

Entitled ‘The Cure’, the track stands apart from her last album ‘Joanne’, which was only released last October.

She told the crowd: “I’ve been so excited for this next part of the show because I’ve been trying to keep it a secret for so long. I’ve been in the studio and I’d like to debut a brand new song, ‘The Cure.’”

She added: “I love you guys so much. I have been through so much in my life and I’ve seen so much. And you cure me every time with your love.”