    • STYLE
    10/05/2017 13:31 BST

    Lara Stone Graces V Magazine, 10 Years After Her Debut Photoshoot

    Forever young ✨

    Lara Stone looks incredible in V Magazine’s latest issue, 10 years after her debut photoshoot for the publication. 

    As part of their June issue, the model was shot by photographer Mel Bles for their main fashion story, ‘Back To The Future’. 

    Showcasing a plethora of pre-Fall pieces - from draping capes and medieval-style hoods - Stone evokes a modern punk spirit. 

    Lara Stone / V Magazine
    Lara Stone / V Magazine

    The Dutch model - who’s graced the catwalks and campaigns of some of fashion’s biggest names such as Givenchy, Chanel and Prada - first appeared in the magazine in 2007. 

    Photographed by Inez & Vinoodh, the now mother-of-one looked stunning.  

    Lara Stone / V Magazine

    Issue 107 will be available to buy from 9 May 2017. 

