ASHLEY ROMERO
Lisa Romero was a secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico. Romero’s cousin Ashley Romero told HuffPost that Lisa was a “happy-go-lucky person.”
“She loved her kids and husband. And for this to happen so senselessly. It’s a heartbreaking day for us all,” she said.
Registered nurse
Sonny Melton of Paris, Tennessee, died while protecting his wife, Dr. Heather Gulish Melton.
“He saved my life,” Melton told USA Today
“He grabbed me from behind and started running when I felt him get shot in the back.”
McIldoon was from Maple Ridge, British Columbia.
His parents, Al and Angela McIldoon, confirmed their son’s death to CBC
. They told the outlet that he was attending the music festival with his girlfriend and was expected to return on Monday night.
Jessica Klymchuk lived in Valleyview, Alberta, and was a single mother of four. She was visiting Las Vegas with her fiancé when she was killed, according to CityNews Edmonton.
Known as “Charles” or “Chucky,” Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield was also a military veteran who coached youth football.
A friend described him as “seriously one of the nicest guys ever
” and “the most true-blue American guy I’ve ever met” to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Angie Gomez, who graduated from California’s Riverside Polytechnic High School in 2015, has been identified by her former school’s PTSA as one of the victims.
“Please join me in lifting her and her family up in prayer. She will always be loved and endeared by our Poly Family,” a post on the school’s Facebook page read.
Denise Burditus of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was attending the concert with her husband, Tony, when she was fatally shot.
Her husband wrote on Facebook that his wife died in his arms.
“It saddens me to say that I lost my wife of 32 years, a mother of two, soon to be grandmother of five this evening in the Las Vegas shooting,” read the post, which was obtained by the West Virginia MetroNews.
Denise had shared a number of photos of her and her husband enjoying the three-day Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, including in the hours before the shooting. View image on Twitter
Denise Chambers, who said she was friends with Burditus and her husband throughout high school in Hedgesville, West Virginia, described the couple to HuffPost as “high school sweethearts” who were “very much in love.”“They were very active and full of life. Traveled around the country, took cruises, lived in different states and just recently moved back home to the Martinsburg West Virginia area,” Chambers wrote. “They took off to Vegas for the Music Festival when this horrific incident took place.”
Jenny Parks was a kindergarten teacher. Her husband and high school sweetheart Bobby Parks was also shot and wounded at the concert. The couple had two children.
Friend of the couple Jessica Maddin has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Bobby Parks. She said: “It breaks my heart. People go to concerts to have a good time, connect with others and escape the tragedies of this world.”
Christopher Roybal was an Afghanistan veteran who was mourning a friend who was killed there. He adopted a dog sniffing dog who served alongside him in Afghanistan.
He worked at a fitness company whose boss David Harman said: "He was the guy who if your car broke down in the middle of the night, you could call him and he would come help you."
In a Facebook post from July, he described the experience of coming under fire in combat. It ends: "What’s it like to be shot at? It’s a nightmare. No amount of drugs, no amount of therapy and no amount of drunk talks with your war veteran buddies will ever be able to escape. Cheers boys."
Susan Smith was an officer manager at an elementary school in California.
“Susan was wonderful with the kids and the staff and was an integral part of the school community here,” Jake Finch, the public information officer for the school district, told the Associated Press.
“She was the hub of everything that happened at the school. If a kid is sick, she’s the one calling the parents and no matter how chaotic things got here, she was always smiling.”
Sandy Casey taught special needs children in Manhattan Beach, California. Her death was confirmed by the school district. The school superintend wrote: "This is unbelievably tragic and sad. This loss is impacting many of our staff members deeply.”
University student Quinton Robbins worked in local government.
His aunt, Kilee Wells Sanders, confirmed his death on Facebook.
She said: "He was the most kind and loving soul. Everyone who met him loved him. His contagious laugh and smile.
"He was truly an amazing person.He will be missed by so many, he is loved by so many. So many awesome talents. I can't say enough good about this sweet soul.
"Quinton Robbins, I, and your entire family will miss you so much everyday. Always will be thinking about you."