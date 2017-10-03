On Monday, families, friends, co-workers and neighbours shared stories about some of those killed and the hundreds more who were injured. This is what we know about the victims whose names have been released.

The worst mass shooting in US history has seen at least 59 people killed and 527 injured as concertgoers in Las Vegas were shot dead by a gunman thought to be Stephen Paddock.

Lisa Romero ASHLEY ROMERO Lisa Romero was a secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico. Romero’s cousin Ashley Romero told HuffPost that Lisa was a “happy-go-lucky person.”



“She loved her kids and husband. And for this to happen so senselessly. It’s a heartbreaking day for us all,” she said.

Sonny Melton, 29 Facebook



“He grabbed me from behind and started running when I felt him get shot in the back.” Registered nurse Sonny Melton of Paris, Tennessee, died while protecting his wife, Dr. Heather Gulish Melton.“He saved my life,” Melton told USA Today “He grabbed me from behind and started running when I felt him get shot in the back.”

His parents, Al and Angela McIldoon, McIldoon was from Maple Ridge, British Columbia.His parents, Al and Angela McIldoon, confirmed their son’s death to CBC . They told the outlet that he was attending the music festival with his girlfriend and was expected to return on Monday night.

Jessica Klymchuk, 28 Jessica Klymchuk lived in Valleyview, Alberta, and was a single mother of four. She was visiting Las Vegas with her fiancé when she was killed, according to CityNews Edmonton.

She told the publication her son was shot in the neck and “apparently, a fireman and a doctor both came over and did CPR on him, but he didn’t make it.” Anchorage native Adrian Murfitt had just finished a summer of commercial fishing in Chignik, Alaska , his mother, Avonna Murfitt, told Alaska Dispatch News.She told the publication her son was shot in the neck and “apparently, a fireman and a doctor both came over and did CPR on him, but he didn’t make it.”

“Please join me in lifting her and her family up in prayer. She will always be loved and endeared by our Poly Family,” a Angie Gomez, who graduated from California’s Riverside Polytechnic High School in 2015, has been identified by her former school’s PTSA as one of the victims.“Please join me in lifting her and her family up in prayer. She will always be loved and endeared by our Poly Family,” a post on the school’s Facebook page read.

Denise Burditus #Rte91Festival #ThreeDayNeonSleepover final day @Route91Harvest pic.twitter.com/sY5ZV4fpXg — SweetD (@DeniseBurditus) October 2, 2017



“It saddens me to say that I lost my wife of 32 years, a mother of two, soon to be grandmother of five this evening in the Las Vegas shooting,” read the post, Denise Burditus of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was attending the concert with her husband, Tony, when she was fatally shot.Her husband wrote on Facebook that his wife died in his arms.“It saddens me to say that I lost my wife of 32 years, a mother of two, soon to be grandmother of five this evening in the Las Vegas shooting,” read the post, which was obtained by the West Virginia MetroNews.



Denise had shared a number of photos of her and her husband enjoying the three-day Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, including in the hours before the shooting. View image on Twitter



Denise Chambers, who said she was friends with Burditus and her husband throughout high school in Hedgesville, West Virginia, described the couple to HuffPost as “high school sweethearts” who were “very much in love.”“They were very active and full of life. Traveled around the country, took cruises, lived in different states and just recently moved back home to the Martinsburg West Virginia area,” Chambers wrote. “They took off to Vegas for the Music Festival when this horrific incident took place.”



Jenny Parks JUST IN: Kindergarten teacher, Jenny Parks, among those killed in deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas. (@CNNNewsource) pic.twitter.com/UOGEQ6hWQl — ABC 13 News - WSET (@ABC13News) October 2, 2017 Jenny Parks was a kindergarten teacher. Her husband and high school sweetheart Bobby Parks was also shot and wounded at the concert. The couple had two children.



Friend of the couple Jessica Maddin has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Bobby Parks. She said: “It breaks my heart. People go to concerts to have a good time, connect with others and escape the tragedies of this world.”

Christopher Roybal, 28 Meet 28 year old Chris Roybal who died last night in Las Vegas. He heroically served our nation in Afghanistan. He made it home from war but not from the senseless gun violence on our streets. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OFPvsCo23T — Simar (@sahluwal) October 2, 2017 Christopher Roybal was an Afghanistan veteran who was mourning a friend who was killed there. He adopted a dog sniffing dog who served alongside him in Afghanistan.



He worked at a fitness company whose boss David Harman said: "He was the guy who if your car broke down in the middle of the night, you could call him and he would come help you."



In a Facebook post from July, he described the experience of coming under fire in combat. It ends: "What’s it like to be shot at? It’s a nightmare. No amount of drugs, no amount of therapy and no amount of drunk talks with your war veteran buddies will ever be able to escape. Cheers boys."

Susan Smith, 53 Susan Smith was a beautiful soul & my friend when I spent a month in the office for my broken wrist. Your kindness will not be forgotten 💐💞 pic.twitter.com/F0Aq3fx2LF — some fool (@cat_attack_) October 3, 2017 Susan Smith was an officer manager at an elementary school in California.



“Susan was wonderful with the kids and the staff and was an integral part of the school community here,” Jake Finch, the public information officer for the school district, told the Associated Press.



“She was the hub of everything that happened at the school. If a kid is sick, she’s the one calling the parents and no matter how chaotic things got here, she was always smiling.”

Sandy Casey, 35 Sandy Casey, a 35-year-old special education teacher from SoCal, was there with colleagues. She didn't make it home. https://t.co/Ucdve86SLz pic.twitter.com/IhUyyjTHNU — Katie Zavadski (@katiezavadski) October 2, 2017 Sandy Casey taught special needs children in Manhattan Beach, California. Her death was confirmed by the school district. The school superintend wrote: "This is unbelievably tragic and sad. This loss is impacting many of our staff members deeply.”