Lauren Hutton stars in the cover shoot for Italian Vogue’s October issue, which is dedicated to women over 60.
At 73 years and 11 months, the model and actress is the oldest muse to ever be featured on the cover of a Vogue magazine.
Although she has graced the covers of many Vogues, Hutton said this shoot was “the most important,” stating it’s the one that makes her feel the most useful.
She continued: “This is a cover that can change society, because it shows a woman who is vibrant, attractive, who still laughs, and who for the first time is a woman my age.”
The issue also features supermodels Iman and Benedetta Barzini and is set to be one for the collectors.
Of all the Vogues, Italia is known to be the most forward thinking (bar the Roitfeld days at the French edition).
In 2008, the publication pushed the boat out by featuring an all-black cast of models.
Under the late Franca Sozzani, Vogue Italia also dedicated issues to themes on domestic abuse, drug addiction and even had a ‘curvy’ issue.
Thus, the fact that it’s dedicated an issue to women over 60 is no surprise.
The new editor-in-chief, Emanuele Farneti, is clearly following in Sozzani’s innovative footsteps.
Using up-and-coming creatives to narrate stories about older women, Farneti thinks the future of fashion doesn’t necessarily rely on worshipping Millennials.
He said: “We think that it is about inclusive diversity, the real challenge of today. This relates to gender, ethnicity and religion, and it is also true for age — no one feels excluded.”
Hear, hear.
Take a look at the stunning images from the issue, shared by Vogue Italia on Instagram.