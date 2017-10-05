Lauren Hutton stars in the cover shoot for Italian Vogue’s October issue, which is dedicated to women over 60.

At 73 years and 11 months, the model and actress is the oldest muse to ever be featured on the cover of a Vogue magazine.

Although she has graced the covers of many Vogues, Hutton said this shoot was “the most important,” stating it’s the one that makes her feel the most useful.

She continued: “This is a cover that can change society, because it shows a woman who is vibrant, attractive, who still laughs, and who for the first time is a woman my age.”