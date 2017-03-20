Leaving A Child Alone In A Car: Is It Illegal And What Does the Law Say?

Deciding whether your child is old enough to be left alone in a car can be tricky, so it’s wise to give the situation some thought, rather than making a spur of the moment decision.

Firstly, it’s important to know the law: The government states it is an “offence” to leave a child alone if it places them at risk.

The gov.uk website states: “Use your judgement on how mature your child is before you decide to leave them alone, e.g. at home or in a car.

“Parents can be prosecuted if they leave a child unsupervised ‘in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health’.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said in a statement to HuffPost UK: “When left alone in a vehicle, young children can very quickly start to get anxious and distressed.

“Even if they’re sleeping peacefully when you leave, they could well wake up and get very upset when you’re not there to look after them.”