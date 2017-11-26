Leeds Crash In Stolen Car Sees Five People, Including Three Children, Killed

Five people, including three children, have been killed after a stolen car crashed into a tree in Leeds on Saturday night.
West Yorkshire Police said the deceased were all males. The youngest was 12, two were 15 and the remaining two were men aged 24 and 28.
The accident, involving a Renault Clio, happened on Stonegate Road in the Meanwood area of the city, the force said.
Two 15-year-old boys are in custody but police have not said what they are being held for.
The families of the deceased have all been informed.
Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.