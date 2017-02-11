All Sections
    11/02/2017 15:04 GMT

    Leeds Stabbing In Harehills Lane Leads To Teenager's Arrest After 16-Year-Old Dies

    Police are appealing for witnesses who may have filmed the attack on their phones.

    A 15-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed in Leeds.

    A 16-year-old boy was found with a stab wound after police were called to reports of an assault in Harehills Lane at around 3.45pm on Friday.

    The boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but died shortly afterwards.

    Yui Mok/PA Wire
    A 15-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed in Harehills Lane, Leeds. (File image)

    West Yorkshire Police Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs appealed for witnesses who may have filmed the attack on their mobile phones.

    He said: “This tragic incident happened in a busy area at a busy time of day with large numbers of people going about their daily business.

    “I am appealing directly to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help our inquiries to come forward.

    “It is also possible that people may have recorded footage on their mobile phones and I would again encourage those people to come forward.”

    The 15-year-old suspect was held in custody while a forensic team scoured the scene for evidence.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

