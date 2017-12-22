This German City Has Seen An Incredible Reduction In The Worst Type Of Air Pollution

Everyone knows levels of toxic air pollution in urban areas are at unacceptably high levels - it was only last month Mayor Sadiq Khan revealed 7.9 million Londoners are at serious risk of developing cardiovascular disease as a result.

What is much harder to know, is if changes like the new T-charge will make any tangible differences to our lives.

But now evidence has emerged in Germany to suggest such localised ‘clean air’ policies do have a huge impact on the quality of the air we are breathing in.