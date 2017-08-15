Len, who quit ‘Strictly’ last year, is set to return to our screens in the brand new BBC game show ‘ Partners In Rhyme ’, which features famous faces trying to solve rhyming puzzles - not that Len necessarily noticed.

During his twelve year stint on ‘ Strictly Come Dancing ’, Len Goodman met his fair share of stars, but the former head judge admits he still struggled to recognise some celebs on his new show.

“Totally honest. Some of the celebrities we had on the show I didn’t actually recognise at first,” he tells Radio Times.

“There are so many now. So many celebrities! There was such a lovely looking girl and she was in the England women’s hockey team. Something Quek [he means Sam Quek]. The only reason I remember was because it rhymed with Anton Du Beke.”

Oh Len.

In the same interview, Len also made his feelings clear about the recent general election - specifically, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He says: “You vote for who’s going to help you the most. Obviously I’m not going to vote for Corbyn.

“Because of Strictly I’ve earnt a few bob. So I’m certainly not going to vote for someone who’s going to stick up income tax to 60 per cent, or whatever he’s whittling on about, for anyone who’s earnt over 70 grand. So it’s just little things.”

And he wasn’t much of a fan of Theresa May’s election campaign either. *Warning: Dodgy ‘Strictly’ analogy ahead.*

“I couldn’t give it much,” he explains. “Maybe a three or a four. It was a tango – jerky, sharp. It lacked content, poor technique, and absolutely no personality or performance skills.”

‘Partners In Rhyme’ debuts on BBC One on 19 August.

Read the full interview with Len in the latest issue of Radio Times, out now. www.radiotimes.com