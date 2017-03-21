Bloomberg via Getty Images

Len McCluskey has attacked Tom Watson for engaging in a “world of skulduggery, smears and secret plots”, after Labour’s deputy leader said the Unite union was involved in a “hard-left” plot to take over the party. Writing for The Huffington Post UK today, McCluskey said at a time Labour needed “loyalty” from its MPs, Watson was “sharpening his knife looking for a back to stab”. McCluskey, who is seeking re-election as general secretary of Unite, accused Watson of behaving like a “low-budget remake of The Godfather” and trying to to control the union by installing Gerard Coyne as his “puppet” at its head. The influential union leader and Jeremy Corbyn-ally said Labour councillors would lose their seats in May’s local elections as a result “divisive outbursts” from Watson.

An explosive public row erupted over the weekend after The Observer published a recording Jon Lansman, the founder of the Momentum campaign organisation, claiming there were plans for Unite to affiliate to the group. Watson yesterday said Lansman was trying to use Unite funds to help Momentum take over Labour and warned there was now a “battle for the future existence” of the party. And voices were raised at the weekly meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) last night as tempers boiled over at briefings that Watson had been “reckless” in raising concerns about the grassroots movement. Watson hit back at McCluskey’s blog on Tuesday afternoon. “It is only by being in power that Labour can change the lives of millions of people. So when I heard the covert recording of Momentum head Jon Lansman setting out plans to interfere in the selection of MPs and councillors I had a duty to speak out,” he told HuffPost UK. “I am sorry that Len McCluskey has to use personal insults instead of arguing his case. It would be more productive if he would state categorically that Unite will never fund Momentum or give any form of financial support to an organisation that directs its members to take control of Labour Party structures and organise inside other trade unions.”

PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images Labour deputy leader Tom Watson (R) warned yesterday there was a 'hard-left' plot to take over the party

Corbyn and Watson yesterday admitted there had been “robust” discussions over the role of Momentum in the party, but issued a joint statement calling for “unity”. However in his strongly worded HuffPost UK blog, McCluskey denied he was “secretly in cahoots” with Lansman to bankroll Momentum and blasted Watson. “When Labour has needed loyalty he has been sharpening his knife looking for a back to stab. When unity is required, he manufactures division,” McCluskey said of Labour’s deputy leader. “It is small surprise that he has then worked to split the Party again this week. He has form as long as his arm. And now his sights are set on abusing the internal democracy of Unite. “Who can forget his notorious ‘curry house’ conspiring under the last Labour government? Or the way he suddenly pulled the plug on our discussions to avert last year’s disastrous PLP coup, which has done lasting damage to Labour?” McCluskey said Watson was “a product of the manipulative and authoritarian culture of the old trade union right-wing, for whom power was an end in itself, and all means acceptable to attain it. “So it is good that the Shadow Cabinet came together to slap him down yesterday after his latest spiteful attempt to stir up strife.” He added Watson “may well have been blaming the Unite caretaker for digging a secret tunnel linking Unite HQ to Jon Lansman’s home. “The fact is that I have never had a private meeting with Lansman about anything in my life, let alone on this alleged scheme.”