A teenager has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of 16-year-old Leonne Weeks, who was found stabbed to death on a path.

Shea Peter Heeley, 18, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court accused of killing the teenager, whose body was found in the village of Dinnington, near Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Monday.

Magistrates remanded Heeley, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on February 17.

Heeley appeared in the dock with two security officers and wore a grey t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms.