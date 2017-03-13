Women Who Have Sex With Women Are Being Incorrectly Told They Don't Need Smear Tests

Lesbian, bisexual and other women who have sex with women are incorrectly being told they do not need to attend smear tests, LGBT+ charities have warned.

Research highlighted by the National LGB&T Partnership - an alliance of LGBT+ charities - reveals that 37% of women who have sex with women have been told they do not require a cervical screening test due to their sexual orientation.

This resulted in over half disengaging from screening programmes, believing they were not at risk.

In reality, the human papilloma virus (HPV) which causes cervical cancer is passed on through intimate skin-to-skin contact, which includes sex between two women.