Levis And Google's First 'Smart Jacket' Has Electronics Woven Into The Fabric

If you thought skinny jeans were the pinnacle of modernity, then wait till you see what Levis and Google want to put in your wardrobe in 2017.

In a collaboration that sees the worlds of fashion and technology merge seamlessly, the brands have created the world’s first ‘smart jacket’ with electronics woven into the fabric.

Project Jacquard, which has been on the cards since 2015, has created its first item of clothing, the Commuter™ jacket.

The jacket allows you to hook up your smartphone to your jacket, getting directions, taking calls and listening to music via a discreet button on your wrist rather than reaching into your pocket to use your phone. Snazzy.