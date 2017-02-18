Fashion Scout, the international showcase that helps emerging designers to access a bigger platform, presented us with one of the most exciting menswear brands of the year.
Hailing from Nigeria, Orange Culture is an androgynous menswear line that moves fluidly between cultures and colour. The showcase had an incredibly positive response on Instagram.
Models had petals delicately placed on their faces by makeup artist Lan Nguyen-Grealis.
Designer Adebayo Oke-Lawal first showed in Lagos in 2011 and although he started off in womenswear, deciding to focus on menswear. He describes his brand as a movement to encourage men to express themselves.
Interesting, Oke-Lawal uses aspects of Western tailoring with Nigerian fabrics and influences.
Fashion Scout are responsible for launching the likes of Peter Pilotto and Eudon Choi, so watch this space. Orange Culture is also the first Nigerian brand to be asked to showcase at LFW.
Here are some shots from his Spring/Summer collection...