All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    19/02/2017 21:57 GMT | Updated 20/02/2017 12:53 GMT

    London Fashion Week 2017: Charlotte Olympia Weaves A Web Of Intrigue With 'An Accessory To Murder'

    There’s no business like shoe business.

    The cinema ticket style invitations to the Charlotte Olympia London Fashion Week show suggested we were in for a theatrical affair. 

    Charlotte Dellal launched her autumn/winter 2017 collection with a film noir premiere at the Curzon in Mayfair on Sunday 19 February.

    The wittily titled ‘An Accessory To Murder’ shoedunnit production was a finely crafted “web of high heels, leopard print and murder” - oh, and shoe puns, lots of shoe puns.

    #charlotteolympia #AnAccessoryToMurder #aw2017 watch online 9pm GMT www.charlotteolympia.com 🎬🎟🎞🍿🥃🚬🕵️‍♀️👠

    A post shared by Charlotte Olympia OFFICIAL (@charlotte_olympia) on

    The stars of the show are Kitty, Pandora and Dolly - the literal personifications of Dellal’s shoes and clutches, who find themselves embroiled in a murder case complete with a mary jane doe, a kitten heel killer and heelless tiptoe shoes for a silent, yet stylish, getaway.

    The new collection was inspired by Lauren Bacall, Rita Hayworth and Barbara Stanwyck and features retro-inspired monochromatic styles with flashes of fuchsia and “a modern interpretation of 1940s silhouettes”.

    Bags and knee-high boots are decorated with cut-out graphics from classic movies ‘Gilda’ ‘Double Indemnity’ and ‘To Have And Have Not’.

    A infinita imaginação de Charlotte Dellal (@charlotte_olympia) rendeu mais um momento de puro deleite fashionista, encerrando o domingo de #LFW. A designer de acessórios mezzo brasileira escolheu o tradicional cinema inglês Curzon, em Mayfair, para exibir um film noir lindo e espertíssimo, cuja trama envolve um assassinato e, claro, muitas referências ao universo dos sapatos. Não bastasse isso, performances e o clima de film noir permeavam a experiência desde a entrada do cinema - confiram mais no nosso Instagram Stories. A coleção traz elementos desse universo em bolsas e sapatos com motivos como pipoca, mulheres misteriosas e manchetes de jornal, modelos superfemininos e detalhes como pérolas e plumas. Play para conferir! (Via @pedrosales_1 e @vicceridono) #voguenalfw #charlotteolympia

    A post shared by Vogue Brasil (@voguebrasil) on

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashion WeekLondon Fashion WeekShoesaccessoriesautumn/winter 2017charlotte olympia

    Conversations