The cinema ticket style invitations to the Charlotte Olympia London Fashion Week show suggested we were in for a theatrical affair.
Charlotte Dellal launched her autumn/winter 2017 collection with a film noir premiere at the Curzon in Mayfair on Sunday 19 February.
The wittily titled ‘An Accessory To Murder’ shoedunnit production was a finely crafted “web of high heels, leopard print and murder” - oh, and shoe puns, lots of shoe puns.
The stars of the show are Kitty, Pandora and Dolly - the literal personifications of Dellal’s shoes and clutches, who find themselves embroiled in a murder case complete with a mary jane doe, a kitten heel killer and heelless tiptoe shoes for a silent, yet stylish, getaway.
The new collection was inspired by Lauren Bacall, Rita Hayworth and Barbara Stanwyck and features retro-inspired monochromatic styles with flashes of fuchsia and “a modern interpretation of 1940s silhouettes”.
Bags and knee-high boots are decorated with cut-out graphics from classic movies ‘Gilda’ ‘Double Indemnity’ and ‘To Have And Have Not’.