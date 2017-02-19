The cinema ticket style invitations to the Charlotte Olympia London Fashion Week show suggested we were in for a theatrical affair.

Charlotte Dellal launched her autumn/winter 2017 collection with a film noir premiere at the Curzon in Mayfair on Sunday 19 February.

The wittily titled ‘An Accessory To Murder’ shoedunnit production was a finely crafted “web of high heels, leopard print and murder” - oh, and shoe puns, lots of shoe puns.