    20/02/2017 16:16 GMT

    London Fashion Week 2017: Let Sophia Webster's Ice Queens Transport You To A Magical Wonderland

    We love Webster's footwear take on the slogan tee.

    Sophia Webster has once again created the most enchanting presentation of London Fashion Week.

    On Monday 20 February, a room at Phonica Record Shop, in Soho, London, was transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with giant snow globe, for Webster’s I Scream For Ice Queens presentation.

    Here’s what went down:

    The behind the scenes antics will leave you convinced you made the wrong career choice.

    Webster built an actual ice kingdom inspired by the colossal sculptures found at the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.

    I'm in love #sophiawebster #lfw #fashionweek

    A post shared by Federica Tenti (@francieidette) on

    Webster’s take on the slogan tee - the slogan knee-high: Hot like fire. Cold like ice.

    Hot like fire 🔥 Cold like ice ❄️ #SophiaWebster #LFW #AW17

    A post shared by 🌸 Alice Hart 🌸 (@aliceameliahart) on

    Ice, ice baby @sophiawebster

    A post shared by Sarah Young (@sarah_j_young) on

    The Glacier sandal bootie with dramatic starburst crystals is cooler than cool.

    Gladiator sandals take on a new wintery edge in the Glacier thigh-highs covered in a cool 3,352 crystals.

    Cooler than cool @sophiawebster

    A post shared by Sarah Young (@sarah_j_young) on

    The giant snow globe was every bit as fun as it sounds.

    #sukabrexit #teamdb #mcp #sophiawebster #lfwaw17

    A post shared by MAX CISOTTI 🇮🇹 (@maxcisottiphotographer) on

    The diamond girl sandals are beyond precious.

    A nice icy blast to get us going this week #iscreamforicequeens #sophiawebster #aw17 #CreativeAchievers

    A post shared by Talent Atelier (@talentatelier) on

    There are Tiara pumps, because your feet deserve their day as princesses too.

    Nails were a frosted french manicure by Orly Beauty. 

    The nail look for the hands today is a Frosted French Manicure #orlynails #LFW #AW17 #ORLY #sophiawebster

    A post shared by ORLY Beauty UK (@orlybeautyuk) on

    The iconic butterfly backed Chiara got an iridescent green update.

    We want to live here forever.

