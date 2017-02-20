Sophia Webster has once again created the most enchanting presentation of London Fashion Week.
On Monday 20 February, a room at Phonica Record Shop, in Soho, London, was transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with giant snow globe, for Webster’s I Scream For Ice Queens presentation.
Here’s what went down:
The behind the scenes antics will leave you convinced you made the wrong career choice.
Webster built an actual ice kingdom inspired by the colossal sculptures found at the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.
Webster’s take on the slogan tee - the slogan knee-high: Hot like fire. Cold like ice.
The Glacier sandal bootie with dramatic starburst crystals is cooler than cool.
Gladiator sandals take on a new wintery edge in the Glacier thigh-highs covered in a cool 3,352 crystals.
The giant snow globe was every bit as fun as it sounds.
The diamond girl sandals are beyond precious.
There are Tiara pumps, because your feet deserve their day as princesses too.
Nails were a frosted french manicure by Orly Beauty.
The iconic butterfly backed Chiara got an iridescent green update.
We want to live here forever.