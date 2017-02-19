Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Adwoa Aboah, Taylor Hill and Stella Maxwell resurrected our cyber rebel nineties dreams at the Versus London Fashion Week show.

Versace’s edgier sister label heralded a new era of the Super on Saturday 18 February, as Donatella reinstated all the trends your mum just didn’t understand: from oversized puffa jackets and neon sports luxe, to branded underwear worn high on the hips.

“I love that supermodel culture is back,” the designer said at a preview for the collection.