    19/02/2017 10:42 GMT | Updated 19/02/2017 13:37 GMT

    London Fashion Week 2017: Versus Heralds The New Supers: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid And Adwoa Aboah

    Nineties squad goals.

    Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Adwoa Aboah, Taylor Hill and Stella Maxwell resurrected our cyber rebel nineties dreams at the Versus London Fashion Week show.

    Versace’s edgier sister label heralded a new era of the Super on Saturday 18 February, as Donatella reinstated all the trends your mum just didn’t understand: from oversized puffa jackets and neon sports luxe, to branded underwear worn high on the hips.

    “I love that supermodel culture is back,” the designer said at a preview for the collection.

    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    Gigi Hadid at the Versus London Fashion Week show on 18 February 2017.
    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    Gigi Hadid at the Versus London Fashion Week show on 18 February 2017.
    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    Bella Hadid at the Versus London Fashion Week show on 18 February 2017.
    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    Bella Hadid at the Versus London Fashion Week show on 18 February 2017.

    Versus’ autumn/winter 2017 collection featured branded chokers taken up to the max, and a collaged print torn out of early 90s Versus lookbooks.

    Catwalking via Getty Images
    Adwoa Aboah at the Versus London Fashion Week show on 18 February 2017.

    Cropped fluffy teddy yarn jumpers in Slush Puppy colours were paired with wide legged low slung culottes and skirts.

    Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho via Getty Images
    Stella Maxwell at the Versus London Fashion Week show on 18 February 2017.
    Catwalking via Getty Images
    Taylor Hill at the Versus London Fashion Week show on 18 February 2017.

    The Supers on the catwalk weren’t the only  squad in attendance. The FROW was of course packed with Jourdan Dunn, Lottie Moss, Ellie Goulding, Will.i.am, Daisy Lowe, M.I.A and Tinie Tempah, as well as Madonna’s son Rocco Ritchie with Kim Turnbull.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Daisy Lowe and Lottie Moss attend the VERSUS show
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Jourdan Dunn, Kim Turnbull and Rocco Ritchie.
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Will.i.am
    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Tinie Tempah and Rocco Ritchie

    Scroll through the gallery below to see more looks from the Versus autumn/winter 17 collection:

     

    Versus A/W 2017
    MORE:stylewomen's fashionModelsFashion WeekLondon Fashion Weekgigi hadidbella hadidtaylor hillVersacestella maxwellversusAdwoa Aboah

