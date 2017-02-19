Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Adwoa Aboah, Taylor Hill and Stella Maxwell resurrected our cyber rebel nineties dreams at the Versus London Fashion Week show.
Versace’s edgier sister label heralded a new era of the Super on Saturday 18 February, as Donatella reinstated all the trends your mum just didn’t understand: from oversized puffa jackets and neon sports luxe, to branded underwear worn high on the hips.
“I love that supermodel culture is back,” the designer said at a preview for the collection.
Versus’ autumn/winter 2017 collection featured branded chokers taken up to the max, and a collaged print torn out of early 90s Versus lookbooks.
Cropped fluffy teddy yarn jumpers in Slush Puppy colours were paired with wide legged low slung culottes and skirts.
The Supers on the catwalk weren’t the only squad in attendance. The FROW was of course packed with Jourdan Dunn, Lottie Moss, Ellie Goulding, Will.i.am, Daisy Lowe, M.I.A and Tinie Tempah, as well as Madonna’s son Rocco Ritchie with Kim Turnbull.
Scroll through the gallery below to see more looks from the Versus autumn/winter 17 collection: