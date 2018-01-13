The Hollywood actor also dismissed some of the allegations made against the likes of Dustin Hoffman as “childhood stuff”.

Liam Neeson has sparked a backlash after claiming women coming forward with stories of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry have started a “witch hunt”.

Speaking on RTE’s ‘The Late Late Show’, he said: “There is a bit of a witch hunt happening.

“There’s some people, famous people, who have been suddenly accused of touching some girl’s knee, or something, and suddenly they’re being dropped from their programme, or something.”

He continued: “When you’re doing a play and you’re with your family – other actors, technicians – you do silly things … and it becomes kind of superstitious, if you don’t do it every night you think it’s going to jinx the show,” he said. “I’m not saying I’ve done similar things to what [Dustin Hoffman] apparently did… but it’s childhood stuff.”