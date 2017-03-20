It doesn’t look like Liam and Noel Gallagher are about to kiss and make up any time soon, as Liam has taken yet more shots at his brother.

The former Oasis frontman was announcing details about his upcoming solo tour on Twitter, when he took a pop at Noel’s vocal ability.

Revealing he would be beginning and ending each show with Oasis classics ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ and ‘Rocking Chair’ - both of which feature Noel on lead vocals - he remarked it was “about time they were done proper”.