It doesn’t look like Liam and Noel Gallagher are about to kiss and make up any time soon, as Liam has taken yet more shots at his brother.
The former Oasis frontman was announcing details about his upcoming solo tour on Twitter, when he took a pop at Noel’s vocal ability.
Revealing he would be beginning and ending each show with Oasis classics ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ and ‘Rocking Chair’ - both of which feature Noel on lead vocals - he remarked it was “about time they were done proper”.
He continued: “To all you NG fanboys, I can and will sing any song he wrote bigger and better than him even if I was kicked in the [bollocks] by a wood pigeon.”
In another dig, seemingly directed at his lifestyle, Liam also wrote: “See the fake bombing about in his stone island again coz he’s in [Manchester] he’ll be back in his Prada 1st thing tomorrow.”
Noel and Liam have been involved in a public war of words since they went their separate ways professionally in 2009, when they last performed together at V Festival.
It looks like his latest outburst may have put pay to any potential reunion with Noel, as he previously suggested could happen to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic Knebworth gig.
Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, he said: “At the moment, it’s a bazillion light years away. I’d love to, but obviously – it’s down to Ronnie Corbett [Noel], innit?”