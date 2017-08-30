Liam Payne celebrated his 24th birthday by posting two rare photos of his son.
The former ‘One Direction’ singer captioned the father-son shots: “Best birthday ever” with a bear emoji and a blue heart.
He shared the two photos of baby Bear clutching his hand on his Instagram account.
Fans were overjoyed to see the photos of baby Bear’s tiny hands.
“Omg this is so cute my heart,” one person wrote.
Another commented: “Oh wow love seeing little snippets of your son. This is such a lovely father-son moment.”
Payne and Cheryl have shared few photos of their son since he was born on 22 March 2017.
