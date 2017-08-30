PARENTS

Liam Payne Shares Rare Instagram Photos Of Baby Bear As He Celebrates 'Best Birthday Ever'

His tiny hands ❤️

30/08/2017 09:39
Amy Packham Life Writer at HuffPost UK

Liam Payne celebrated his 24th birthday by posting two rare photos of his son

The former ‘One Direction’ singer captioned the father-son shots: “Best birthday ever” with a bear emoji and a blue heart.

He shared the two photos of baby Bear clutching his hand on his Instagram account

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

Fans were overjoyed to see the photos of baby Bear’s tiny hands.

“Omg this is so cute my heart,” one person wrote.

Another commented: “Oh wow love seeing little snippets of your son. This is such a lovely father-son moment.”

Payne and Cheryl have shared few photos of their son since he was born on 22 March 2017.

A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

