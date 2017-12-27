Liam Payne’s first Christmas as a father has put him in a reflective mood.
Payne has been spending the holidays with Cheryl and their son Bear and on Boxing Day evening he shared a photo of him and Bear wearing matching trainers with a caption explaining his plans to share a memory from 2017 every day this week.
“First has to be my baby boy Bear,” he wrote.
“Holding him for the first time is a memory I will never forget and watching him grow up is just amazing to see.”
Payne also praised Cheryl for her parenting skills.
“Cheryl has been an incredible mother to baby Bear since the day he was born and I can’t thank her enough for that,” he wrote.
Cheryl has previously criticised Liam for “oversharing” about their relationship and family life, but it appears she approves of him sharing this little insight as she commented on the post with a heart and crying face emojis.
However, she herself chose to keep the baby photos private and instead shared a snap of a different adorable family member.