Liam Payne’s first Christmas as a father has put him in a reflective mood.

Payne has been spending the holidays with Cheryl and their son Bear and on Boxing Day evening he shared a photo of him and Bear wearing matching trainers with a caption explaining his plans to share a memory from 2017 every day this week.

“First has to be my baby boy Bear,” he wrote.

“Holding him for the first time is a memory I will never forget and watching him grow up is just amazing to see.”