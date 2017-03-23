While One Direction’s “break” continues, Liam Payne’s fans may take comfort from the news that their favourite could be coming to a London stage, if Andrew Lloyd Webber has his way.
The musical maestro has apparently revealed that the calmest member of the resting group is his number one choice to play the lead role in his next production of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’ - due to return to the London stage next year.
The Sun quotes a source close to Lord Lloyd Webber describing the Directioner as his “dream signing”, saying: “He thinks he can bring so much to the role of Joseph, he’s a natural performer.
“There was talk of other pop stars being approached but he wants to keep the bar high and they don’t come much bigger than 1D.”
Liam is currently awaiting the birth of his first child with partner Cheryl (no surname), and adding the finishing touches to his first solo album in LA.
If he steps into the coat, it won’t be the first time Lord Lloyd Webber has recruited a boy bander for the role in the show inspired by the Book of Genesis. Previous performers include Stephen Gately, Donny Osmnd and the Steps bloke, Ian ‘H’ Watkins. Phillip Schofield, Lee Mead and Jason Donovan have also done it.
It’s a stunning 50 years since the debut of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’, the musical that Lord Lloyd Webber wrote with lyrics by Tim Rice.
The musical started life as a 15-minute spectacle to be performed at a London school in 1968, and was expanded into a full-length album the following year. To date, it has been performed by more than 20,000 schools and been the subject of stage productions across the world.