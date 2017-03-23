While One Direction’s “break” continues, Liam Payne’s fans may take comfort from the news that their favourite could be coming to a London stage, if Andrew Lloyd Webber has his way.

The musical maestro has apparently revealed that the calmest member of the resting group is his number one choice to play the lead role in his next production of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’ - due to return to the London stage next year.

The Sun quotes a source close to Lord Lloyd Webber describing the Directioner as his “dream signing”, saying: “He thinks he can bring so much to the role of Joseph, he’s a natural performer.