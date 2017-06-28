Liam Payne has shared a photo of his son Bear on his official Instagram page.

The 23-year-old former ‘One Direction’ singer shared the rare picture of him and his three-month-old infant wearing matching Yeezy trainers.

With the caption: “Like father, like son,” and a heart emoji.

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

The Kanye West Yeezy Boost trainers are currently sold out in adult sizes and the children’s size retails for around £150.

Bear, who is Payne and Cheryl’s first child together, was also wearing namesake clothing, with tiny illustrations of cartoon bears on his leggings.

The only other image Payne has so far shared of Bear was uploaded just after he was born, a polaroid taken on the maternity ward, on 22 March, showing the proud new dad cradling his newborn.

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Liam is currently in Philadelphia on a promotional tour with his new solo album ‘Strip Me Down’, and hinted that his partner and child might be coming to visit him soon.

In an interview with The Sun, he said that Bear had passport photos taken, explaining: “His passport photo is a genius photo. He’s like, ‘I don’t want no photo!’”

Since Bear was born the couple have opened up a lot more about their home life, as it initially took over a month to even annouce the name.

They kept fans guessing for almost six weeks since Cheryl gave birth on 22 March, as they hadn’t settled on a name before their son was born.

Once the unusual moniker was made public, Payne explained their reason for the choice.

“The reason she chose Bear in the end was because Bear is a name that when you leave a room you won’t forget,” he said during a radio interview in the US, according to The Sun.