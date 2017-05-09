Lib Dems Pledge Free Sanitary Products For All School Girls

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to give free sanitary products to girls in school.

Tim Farron’s party said the policy was aimed at tackling the problem of “period poverty” which sees poorer families unable to afford tampons and pads.

Under the proposal, free sanitary products would be given to all school girls rather than targeting just those who lack access, to avoid causing any “shame or stigma”.

Lorely Burt, the party’s equalities spokesperson, said:”It is simply disgraceful that period poverty exists in Britain. Girls from low-income backgrounds are missing school because their families cannot afford to buy them sanitary products.

“Theresa May says she wants a Britain that works for everyone but actions speak louder than words - rather than tackling this problem she prefers to invest millions in her own pet project of grammar schools.

“The Liberal Democrats would end period poverty immediately by ensuring school girls had access to basic sanitary products, ensuring they can continue their education uninterrupted and with dignity.”