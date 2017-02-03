Lidl has donated 10,500 nappies to a couple who change more than 1,000 nappies a month for their four-month-old quadruplets.

Lisa Fenton and Wayne Downey from Limerick, Ireland, welcomed Alex, Ashley, Max and Kayla in October 2016. They all weighed just 3lbs at birth.

Now the quadruplets are home, thriving and happily getting through 1,120 nappies a month.

When Lidl found out that the family regularly used the supermarket’s Toujours nappies, they donated a whopping 188 packs.