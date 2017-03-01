Lidl is piloting a new fun-size vegetable range to encourage children to eat their greens. The supermarket announced that stores will launch five new products, following a 20% increase in sales of their existing fun-size fruit and vegetable range. Not only that, but the new fun-sized products have been given names and packaging designs to engage a younger audience. These include: Mini broccoli trees, cauliflower clouds, sweet potato piggies, romanesaurus rex and unicorn carrots.

JW LTD via Getty Images

“At Lidl we’re always looking at new and innovative ways to make parents’ lives a little easier,” said Emma Byrne, Lidl’s head of fresh produce, who spearheaded the pilot. “Following the success of our fun-sized fruit and veg range, we made the decision to take the additional step of introducing new product names and designs that are geared towards getting kids to eat quality, healthier food. “We’re incredibly hopeful that the pilot will do well and are already in the process of exploring additional range options.”

Lidl £1.09 per pack.

Lidl £1.25 per pack.

Lidl £1.99 per pack.

Lidl 79p per pack.

Lidl £1 per pack.

With the news that we should now be eating 10 portions of fruit and vegetables a day, Lidl hopes to help families with the ongoing challenge of inspiring kids to be healthy. The products will be piloted in all Lidl stores across England, Scotland and Wales until the end of March 2017 or while stocks last. If the range is successful, the supermarket will look to stock it on a permanent basis and expand the range. The new items will be merchandised in store alongside the supermarket’s existing fun-size range, which currently consists of mini pears, apples, bananas, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and soft citrus fruits.