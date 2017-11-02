Rhubarb-lovers: there’s a new gin in town with your name on it.
Budget supermarket Lidl is now selling two gin liqueurs: rhubarb and ginger, and Scottish raspberry, for £11.99 a bottle.
The festive tipples are apparently ‘hand crafted and traditionally distilled in copper stills’.
The news comes after competitor Aldi revealed it would be selling eight types of gin priced £20 and under in the run up to Christmas.
Lidl already sells a range of Hortus gins including sloe gin, spiced gin and original London dry gin (all priced at £15.99).
Paul Gibson, buying director for Lidl UK, said of the new additions: “With the introduction of our innovative gin liqueurs, Lidl is enabling customers to explore a whole new area of gin they may not have experienced before – one that goes beyond the standard gin and tonic.
“These unbeatable prices for high-quality spirits is testament to Lidl continuing to deliver excellent value to our customers.”
Lidl’s spirits consultant and author of The Curious Bartender, Tristan Stephenson, revealed the best way to drink the new liqueurs.
“The Hortus Scottish Raspberry Gin Liqueur is wonderfully sweet, and so helps to emphasise the fruit flavours. It could be consumed on its own, over ice, or as part of a Spritz with champagne,” he said.
“The Rhubarb and Ginger goes brilliantly with an earthy ginger beer, replacing your usual tonic mixer.”
The supermarket is also now selling a Liberté aged black spiced rum priced at £15.99 (in stores now), which ‘has deep notes of butterscotch and chocolate’.