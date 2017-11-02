Rhubarb-lovers: there’s a new gin in town with your name on it.

Budget supermarket Lidl is now selling two gin liqueurs: rhubarb and ginger, and Scottish raspberry, for £11.99 a bottle.

The festive tipples are apparently ‘hand crafted and traditionally distilled in copper stills’.

The news comes after competitor Aldi revealed it would be selling eight types of gin priced £20 and under in the run up to Christmas.