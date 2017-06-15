Lily Allen has said authorities are “micro managing people’s grieving” in the Grenfell Tower fire by downplaying the number of people killed.

She said she had “off the record” information from police officers and ambulance staff that up to 150 people were dead, while authorities have only confirmed 17 have died.

Emergency services have repeatedly said the confirmed death toll would rise as a recovery operation began. It was initially six but has been revised upwards and many remain missing.

The fire service has said it does not expect to find any more survivors.