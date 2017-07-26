Lily Collins has spoken out on the controversial Netflix film ‘To The Bone’, in which she stars as Ellen, a 20-year-old anorexia nervosa sufferer undergoing treatment. Ahead of its release, a number of groups expressed concerns about the film - with many observing that it could be “triggering” - but Lily has now defended the project, explaining that she’s glad it has made conversations about eating disorders “louder”.

Netflix Keanu Reeves played Lily's doctor