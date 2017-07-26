Lily Collins has spoken out on the controversial Netflix film ‘To The Bone’, in which she stars as Ellen, a 20-year-old anorexia nervosa sufferer undergoing treatment.
Ahead of its release, a number of groups expressed concerns about the film - with many observing that it could be “triggering” - but Lily has now defended the project, explaining that she’s glad it has made conversations about eating disorders “louder”.
Speaking to Digital Spy, she said: “I’m just so pleased that a conversation is being had around this subject matter.
“I don’t think Marti [Noxon, who based ‘To The Bone’ on her own experiences] and I started the conversation, we just made one a lot louder, and I think that’s really important.”
Addressing the controversy surrounding ‘To The Bone’, she added: “Once people have seen the movie, a lot of apprehension they may have had having just seeing the trailer had dissipated.
“And a lot of young people have come out to share their stories, and really appreciate the fact that the film shows an array of people’s struggles and that everyone’s recovery is different, and that recovery is possible.
“All of the stories are important but we all have different journeys. And I am so proud and privileged to be a part of this conversation and I am very thankful for people’s kind reactions to it and their words. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and I’m very proud of Marti and I.”
‘To The Bone’ was released in mid-July and speaking the day it came out, a representative from the charity Beat told HuffPost UK that they were “disappointed” by certain aspects of the film.
They said: “We were disappointed that at many points in the movie Ellen’s family were depicted as the main cause of her eating disorder, where, in fact, eating disorders are complex, with no one single cause, and there is clear evidence that genetic and biological factors play a role.”
Beat also issued guidelines on the film specifically for eating disorder sufferers and their families, explaining that “there is a strong likelihood that people who have been affected by eating disorders would find the film highly distressing or triggering”.
