A Lincoln University undergraduate was attacked after leaving a club night at the student union, suffering a broken jaw that will take months to heal. Business and management student Ben Sherriff was left with a broken jaw when two men threw him to the floor while he was walking home alone, punching him in the stomach and kicking him in the head. “It happened for several minutes,” 20-year-old Sherriff told HuffPost UK. “When it finished, I got up and I was bleeding all around.

“My T-shirt was fully ripped and there was blood all over my clothes. I stumbled back to the student union where police and ambulance workers treated me.” Sherriff was then taken to hospital for further treatment. Doctors say it will take up to two months for his broken jaw to heal. The attack happened in the early hours of May 11 on Brayford Wharf East, just minutes away from the university, following a club night called “Quack” at student venue The Engine Shed.

Second year student Sherriff says the incident has left him so terrified, he has returned to his home city of Leicester early, missing significant end-of-year exams as a result. “Being around the public knowing my attacker is out there scares me as you never know if he wanted to finish the job,” he said. “I’m missing an important exam on Friday worth 50% of my module and a dyslexia test on Thursday too.” Sherriff, who works part-time as a club promoter, has put forward a £100 reward for information about his attackers. He is also urging other students to be careful when walking home alone at night.

“Never put yourself in a vulnerable position - always walk home with friends,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a boy or a girl, you’re still not fully safe. “Out of this I want everyone to learn the dangers of being vulnerable after a night out.” Lincolnshire Police confirmed that officers are investigating after a man in his 20s was the victim of GBH on May 11 between 2.45am and 3.15am. They are now appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

