Lindsay Lohan has brewed up controversy, after publishing a video in which she defends Harvey Weinstein.

Last week, the New York Times published a piece outlining the sexual abuse accusations levelled against the shamed movie mogul, and since then Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow have come forward, alleging they endured sexual harassment from Weinstein.

But while many A-list stars, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and George Clooney, have also spoken out against him since the accusations came to light, Lindsay has taken a rather different approach.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Lindsay Lohan

In a video posted on her Instagram story, which has since been taken down, Lindsay said: “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right, what’s going on.”

Following this, she uploaded a second clip - accompanied by Harvey’s name next to an angelic emoji - in which she appeared to condemn his wife, Georgina Chapman, for calling time on their marriage in the wake of the scandal.

Lindsay continued: “I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband.

“He’s never harmed me or done anything wrong to me, we’ve done several movies together, and so everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So… stand up.”

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

Lindsay previously appeared in small roles in ‘Bobby’ and ‘Scary Movie 5’, both of which were distributed by The Weinstein Company during Harvey Weinstein’s time with at the film studio.

DKNY founder Donna Karan previously took a lot of criticism when she was asked about the matter on a red carpet, and suggested the women in question may have been “asking for it”.