Lindsay Lohan Announces New Role As Fashion Designer

Without giving away too much, the actress posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing an embellished headscarf accompanied by the announcement:

Lindsay Lohan has revealed she’s turning her hand to fashion design once again.

And LiLo’s fans shared their delight on Instagram:

“Awesome,” one wrote.

From Victoria Beckham to the Olsen twins, Lohan is part of a long line of celebrities who have moved into the world of fashion design -and she is no newbie to the industry.

Back in 2009, she was the artistic advisor for the French fashion house Emanuel Ungaro and in 2008 she launched a leggings line called 6126.

The photo of Lohan in a headscarf may well be a nod to what we can expect from the new collection, as it is look she’s been adopting more frequently of late.

She recently spoke about being “racially profiled” when coming through US customs at an airport while wearing a headscarf.