One of the very best characters in ‘Line of Duty’ is -unarguably - AC-12’s tireless boss, Chief Superintendent Ted Hastings.

However, writer Jed Mercurio has revealed that he initially conceived the character as a much more bumbling “Columbo style” detective, “much more disorganised and less sharp than he really was”.

Then Irish actor Adrian Dunbar came along and changed everything. Jed, currently flying high along with the viewing figures for his fourth series of the police corruption drama in its new home on BBC One, tells Radio Times:

“Even though Adrian didn’t fit the character I’d sketched, he did something very vivid and interesting with the lines, and so I re-conceived the character to fit him. I regard that as one of my great pieces of luck, to the extent that I now see auditions as being part of the writing process.”