’Line of Duty’ Series 4 has followed its predecessors in recruiting top-notch guest stars to become the subject of AC-12’s latest investigation, in this case into a police arrest and charge that starts to look less convincing the more it’s examined.

As well as the regular cast members - Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar - there are some very familiar faces lining up on screen. Where have you seen them before? Read on...

Martin Compston