    26/03/2017 20:21 BST | Updated 27/03/2017 09:53 BST

    'Line Of Duty' Series 4 Cast: Meet The Stars Of BBC's 'Arguably Finest Crime Drama'

    Lots of familiar faces.

    ’Line of Duty’ Series 4 has followed its predecessors in recruiting top-notch guest stars to become the subject of AC-12’s latest investigation, in this case into a police arrest and charge that starts to look less convincing the more it’s examined. 

    As well as the regular cast members - Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar - there are some very familiar faces lining up on screen. Where have you seen them before? Read on... 

    Martin Compston 

    BBC

    Plays: DS Steve Arnott

    Known for:
    Films: ‘Sweet Sixteen’.
    TV: ‘Monarch of the Glen’, ‘Red Road’, ‘A Guide to Recognising Your Saints’, ‘In Plain Sight’ and ‘The Ice Cream Girls’. 

    Vicky McClure

    BBC

    Plays: DS Kate Fleming

    Known for:
    Films: ‘Hummingbird’, ‘Svengali’, ‘Filth and Wisdom’. TV: ‘This Is England’ series ‘Broadchurch’, ‘The Replacement’.

    Adrian Dunbar

    BBC

    Plays: Chief Superintendent Ted Hastings

    Known for:
    Films: ‘My Left Foot’, ‘The Crying Game’, ‘The General’.
    TV: ‘Cracker’, ‘A Touch of Frost’, ‘The Hollow Crown’.

     

    Thandie Newton

    BBC

    Plays: DCI Roz Huntley

    Known for:
    Films: ‘Mission: Impossible II’, ‘Beloved’, ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ and ‘Crash’
    TV: ‘ER’, ‘Westworld’.

     

    Jason Watkins

    BBC

    Plays: Forensic Coordinator Tim Ifield

    Known for:
    Films: the Nativity series, ‘Confetti’ and ‘Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason’. TV: ‘W1A’, ‘The Lost Honour of Tim Jefferies’, ‘Being Human’, ‘Trollied’, ‘Doctor Who’. 

     

    Lee Ingleby

    BBC

    Plays: Roz Huntley’s husband Nick. 

    Known for:
    Films: ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’, ‘Master and Commander’. 
    TV: ‘Inspector George Gently’, ‘The A Word’, ‘The Five’.

     

    Scott Reid 

    BBC

    Plays: Michael Farmer

    Known for: 

    Films: ‘Sketchland’

    TV: ‘Still Game’,  ‘The Curious Incident of The Dog in the Night-Time’.

     

    Claudia Jessie 

    BBC

    Plays: DC Jodie Taylor

    Known for:
    TV: ‘WPC56’, ‘Call the Midwife’, ‘Jonathan Strange and Doctor Norrell’, ‘Doctors’.

     

    Royce Pierreson

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Plays: DC Jamie Desford

    Known for:
    TV: ‘Our Girl’, ‘Murdered By My Boyfriend’, ‘Death in Paradise’, ‘The Living and the Dead’.

     

    Maya Sondhi 

    BBC

    Plays: WPC Maneet Bindra

    Known for:
    TV: ‘Citizen Khan’, ‘Silent Witness’, ‘DCI Banks’, ‘Family Affairs’.

    ‘Line of Duty’ Series 4 begins on Sunday evening at 9pm on BBC One. 

