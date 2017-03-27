‘Line of Duty’ returned to our screens last night, and within seconds of the opening credits, it was clear than writer Jed Mercurio, who also directs the show, had lost none of his talent to shock, titillate and horrify the huge number of fans of the show.

SPOILERS! SPOILERS!

The opening scenes saw a young lady brutally abducted, her earrings removed the quick way and then rescued from a burning house through the quick actions of the attending supervising officer, Roz Huntley (Thandie Newton), who swiftly became the subject of one of AC-12’s intense investigations.

The hour passed speedily by, before the episode finished on a cliff-hanger to compete with the most memorable of TV crime dramas on either side of the Atlantic.