’Line Of Duty’ star Martin Compston has teased the exit of a major character, claiming it will be “heartbreaking”.

The actor, who plays DS Steve Arnott in the BBC police corruption drama, has admitted it is likely one of the core cast will be written out “at some point” in the future.

Fans have already been told to expect a shoot-out in the final episode of the series, which airs on Sunday (30 April), and Martin’s comments will prompt speculation one of them could be killed off in dramatic fashion.