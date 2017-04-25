’Line Of Duty’ star Martin Compston has teased the exit of a major character, claiming it will be “heartbreaking”.
The actor, who plays DS Steve Arnott in the BBC police corruption drama, has admitted it is likely one of the core cast will be written out “at some point” in the future.
Fans have already been told to expect a shoot-out in the final episode of the series, which airs on Sunday (30 April), and Martin’s comments will prompt speculation one of them could be killed off in dramatic fashion.
Speaking to Radio Times, Martin said: “With ‘Line of Duty’, you never know. It will be heartbreaking when it happens, but one of us is likely to go at some point. We’ll be bereft when it happens.
“The way it’s worked out, I’ve been away when each series has gone out. But the state my character’s in at the moment, that’s probably a good thing. It avoids a lot of questions.”
Martin’s co-star Vicky McClure also kept tight-lipped returning for series five, adding: “Here’s hoping.”
Writer Jed Mercurio is celebrated for killing off some of his lead characters when viewers least expect it over the previous three series.
Vicky previously admitted ‘Line Of Duty’ will have to change when it returns for its fifth series, which was commissioned last month.
Speaking about her character Kate Fleming - an anti-corruption officer frequently required to go undercover - she told ‘The Graham Norton Show’: “You can only be undercover so often, so if I am in series five there will have to be some changes.”
‘Line Of Duty’ concludes on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One. You can catch up on the series so far on BBC iPlayer.